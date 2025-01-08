Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.10 ($5.26) and last traded at €5.05 ($5.21). 664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.98 ($5.13).

Grammer Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 million, a PE ratio of -63.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

