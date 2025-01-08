GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading 6.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.08 and last traded at $81.98. Approximately 6,024,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 12,620,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

