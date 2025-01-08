Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Trading 35.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shot up 35.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 237,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Graphano Energy Stock Up 35.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.42.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

