Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

GBX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,680. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

