Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 77592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GES

Guess? Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $681.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,286,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2,180.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,310,042 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 683,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Guess? by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 394,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Guess? by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 155,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.