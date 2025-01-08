Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 77592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GES
Guess? Trading Down 4.0 %
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guess? Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,286,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2,180.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,310,042 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 683,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Guess? by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 394,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Guess? by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 155,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.