Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 8,515,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,501. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 1,689.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,169 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 107.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 246,594 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haleon by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

