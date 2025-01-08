HC Wainwright Predicts OptiNose FY2029 Earnings

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OptiNose from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OPTN opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 13,727,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 4,940,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 108,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 442.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 13,418,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 10,944,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

