Head to Head Contrast: Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Envoy Medical and Jin Medical International are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and Jin Medical International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $278,000.00 104.87 -$29.91 million N/A N/A Jin Medical International $20.13 million 6.86 $2.88 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 13.62, suggesting that its stock price is 1,262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Jin Medical International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

