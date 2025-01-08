High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,779. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 10,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,325 shares in the company, valued at $95,404.50. The trade was a 231.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

