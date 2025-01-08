Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.58 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after acquiring an additional 837,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after acquiring an additional 174,473 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 2,467,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,736. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

