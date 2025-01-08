Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $156,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.09. 199,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,709. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.12 and a 52-week high of $358.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

