Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 614 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 284,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.51. 4,315,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348,218. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

