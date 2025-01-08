Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). Approximately 92,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 86,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Hornby Stock Up 12.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

