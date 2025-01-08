Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $115.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after acquiring an additional 455,180 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

