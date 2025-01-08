Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $62,325.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $131.06.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,336,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.