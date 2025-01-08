Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Plans $0.25 None Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the software maker on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.68. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

