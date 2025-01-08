Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.97. Inari Medical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $165,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,289,449.90. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $3,069,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,080.28. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,870. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

