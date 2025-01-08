ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1667 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
ING Groep has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
ING Groep Stock Performance
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
