Innova Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 51,610 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,569.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,171 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

