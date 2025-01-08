Innova Wealth Partners Invests $360,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RZV stock opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.06 and a 1 year high of $120.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

