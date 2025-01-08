Innova Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

