Innova Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $95.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.