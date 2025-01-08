Innova Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 46,319 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after buying an additional 9,639,675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 314.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,842,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,345 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $17,463,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 945.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,489,000 after purchasing an additional 969,475 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

