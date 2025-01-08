Innova Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

