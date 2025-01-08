Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
