Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.