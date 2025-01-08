Insider Buying: Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill purchased 700 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $32,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,143.04. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Central Securities Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 12,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,104. Central Securities Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.
Central Securities Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.