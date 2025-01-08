Insider Buying: Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill purchased 700 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $32,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,143.04. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 12,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,104. Central Securities Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Central Securities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Central Securities by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

