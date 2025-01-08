Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sells 5,737 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$33,045.12.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,558 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total transaction of C$29,248.42.

Shares of BB stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.82. 3,673,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,992. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of C$2.89 and a 12-month high of C$6.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57.

Separately, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

