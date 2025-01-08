Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,715 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $80,418.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,232.14. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 351,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $916.39 million, a PE ratio of 163.61 and a beta of 0.92.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on CSTL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTL
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- What is a Dividend King?
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.