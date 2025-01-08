Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,965.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $167,880.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

