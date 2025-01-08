Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 10,227 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $13,192.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,064.96. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Leslie Trigg sold 5,645 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $4,516.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 6.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 46.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Outset Medical by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 34,187 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

