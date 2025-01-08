Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 60,864 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,444,911.36.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,938,758.76.

On Monday, November 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 3,781,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 105.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.