Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 5,974 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $268,531.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,881.80. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kate Gulliver sold 5,754 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $270,783.24.

Wayfair Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of W stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Mizuho reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

