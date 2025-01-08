International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018,633 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 922,558 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. 806,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

