International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 82,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,671. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

