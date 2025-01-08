International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 141,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,111,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. 2,295,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

