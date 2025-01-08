International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,155,924 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,155,924 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Melius Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28. General Electric has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.