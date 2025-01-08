Intuit Inc. (INTU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 17th

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the software maker on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $16.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

INTU stock opened at $615.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.33. Intuit has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,848 shares of company stock valued at $187,041,365. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

