Investors Buy Large Volume of QuantumScape Call Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 104,382 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 33,628 call options.
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 4.46. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 880.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 316,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 218,743 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
