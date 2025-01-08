Investors Buy Large Volume of QuantumScape Call Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 104,382 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 33,628 call options.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 4.46. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $27,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,820.83. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $281,017.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,022,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,852.15. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,460 shares of company stock worth $2,903,619. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 880.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 316,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 218,743 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

