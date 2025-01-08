InvesTrust Buys Shares of 1,588 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

InvesTrust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $222.25. 18,459,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,625,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.52 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.