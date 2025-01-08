InvesTrust Buys Shares of 184,869 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

InvesTrust purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 184,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 28,338,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,611,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

