InvesTrust Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

InvesTrust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

