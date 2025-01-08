InvesTrust Takes $1.54 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

InvesTrust purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $574,908,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $120.45. 1,452,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

