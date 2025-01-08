InvesTrust Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

InvesTrust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,988,000 after buying an additional 66,912 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 596,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

