iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $591.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $470.55 and a 12-month high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.