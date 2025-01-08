iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $591.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $470.55 and a 12-month high of $612.09.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- U.S. Markets to Close for Jimmy Carter National Day of Mourning
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.