Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 84256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

