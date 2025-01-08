Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Down 3.7 %

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

JACK stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $84.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.