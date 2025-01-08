Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.20. 87,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 63,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$5.15 to C$4.10 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$165.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

