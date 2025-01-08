Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.20. 87,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 63,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$5.15 to C$4.10 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jaguar Mining
Jaguar Mining Stock Performance
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Mining
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.