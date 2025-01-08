James Lee Sells 5,000 Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Stock

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) Director James Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$47,682.00.

James Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get POET Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, James Lee sold 25,000 shares of POET Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50.

POET Technologies Price Performance

POET Technologies stock opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.27. POET Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POET Technologies

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.