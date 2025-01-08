JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 266.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

CNTX opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.10. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 392.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

