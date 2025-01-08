Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

JCI stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,588 shares of company stock valued at $62,480,987. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 169.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

